Raskin Seeks Signal Records After FBI Atty Auto-Deletes Chat
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 20, 2026, 9:23 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee's Democratic ranking member accused Trump administration officials Thursday of feloniously "flouting" federal record keeping laws by using ephemeral third-party messaging apps like Signal to engage in the "widespread destruction" of government records after the committee discovered a top FBI attorney used Signal with auto-delete feature activated....
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