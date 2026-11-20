Gambling Tech Co. Drops Defamation Claims Against NJ Firm
By George Woolston ( November 20, 2026, 2:15 PM EST) -- A Swedish gambling technology company and New Jersey firm Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP have agreed to drop their claims against each other over an investigative report submitted to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement....
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