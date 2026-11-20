Dems Say DOJ Flouted Procedure With OpenAI MDL Letter
By Elliot Weld ( November 20, 2026, 4:49 PM EST) -- Several Democratic lawmakers have sent a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche calling out the U.S. Department of Justice for not following proper procedures when it made a statement in multidistrict litigation over whether OpenAI and other artificial intelligence makers need to pay for the materials they use to train their models....
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