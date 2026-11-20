CH Robinson Slams RICO Claims That It Used 'Illegal' Carriers
By Linda Chiem ( November 20, 2026, 11:03 PM EST) -- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has told a Texas federal judge that family-owned trucking companies cannot weaponize the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and blame their own business losses on C.H. Robinson by accusing the freight broker of steering shipments to illegal "fly-by-night" or "chameleon" carriers....
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