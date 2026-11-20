By Nadia Dreid ( November 20, 2026, 10:52 PM EST) -- The Eighth Amendment doesn't protect transgender women from being housed in a men's prison, the Trump administration told the D.C. Circuit on Friday, but at least two of the judges seemed to believe the government did need to make accommodations for their safety....
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