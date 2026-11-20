Insurance Pool Says It Can Veto Mass. Credit Union Deal
By Julie Manganis ( November 20, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- A deposit insurance pool for Massachusetts credit unions is asking a state court judge to intervene in a dispute over whether it has the right to block a proposed merger between Hanscom Federal Credit Union and a small western Massachusetts institution....
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