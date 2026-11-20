By James Boyle ( November 20, 2026, 3:23 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has expanded its Middle East presence with the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, bringing together a team of energy lawyers from its offices in Brazil, Dubai and Houston as the firm looks to capitalize on growing demand for legal services in the region....
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