By Gautama Mehta ( November 20, 2026, 6:35 PM EST) -- Environmental groups asked the Eighth Circuit to block the planned detonation of explosives at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in Iowa, saying the federal government had given insufficient public notice of its plan and had not properly considered alternatives....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.