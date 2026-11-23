By Brian Steele ( November 23, 2026, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state court judge has refused to dismiss dual bids for prelitigation discovery that a law firm brought against Google to unmask anonymous negative reviewers, turning away the tech giant's argument that its terms of service deprive the court of jurisdiction....
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