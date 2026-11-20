SEC Tees Up Revised Short Sale, Securities Loan Rules
By Jessica Corso ( November 20, 2026, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has informed the White House that it plans to update a pair of Biden-era regulations targeting the disclosure of securities lending information and short sale data after the Fifth Circuit ordered the agency to take a second look at the rules....
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