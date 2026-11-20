By Jon Hill ( November 20, 2026, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has denied a major debt collector's bid to exit a Biden-era settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ruling that rising compliance costs and the Trump administration's shift from past enforcement policies do not justify ending the deal....
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