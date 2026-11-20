Edelson Selects COO To Manage Biz Side Of Plaintiffs Firm
By Madison Arnold ( November 20, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- Edelson PC confirmed Friday that one of its longtime nonlawyer staff members and chief operating officer is assuming management of the business side of the plaintiffs firm as its new president of business operations....
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