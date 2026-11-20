By Ganesh Setty ( November 20, 2026, 8:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that the Department of Veterans Affairs was justified to proceed with an unrestricted medical gas procurement, saying it had conducted repeated market research finding that a set-aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses wasn't viable....
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