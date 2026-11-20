Ill. Justices Say GPS Home Detention Earns Sentencing Credit
By Parker Quinlan ( November 20, 2026, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a man who was made to wear a GPS monitor while awaiting trial is entitled to over a year of time-served credit because of a change in the state's home detention law that altered how pretrial time is calculated....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.