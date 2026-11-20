By Gianna Ferrarin ( November 20, 2026, 3:58 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. urged a Georgia federal court to vacate dozens of Medicare Advantage star ratings it received from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2027, joining a growing number of insurers seeking a redo in the wake of a successful challenge earlier this year....
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