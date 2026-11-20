By Zak Kostro ( November 20, 2026, 1:28 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Anthropic PBC sells $81.3 billion of its stock in completing the largest initial public offering ever, Palo Alto Networks acquires artificial intelligence startup Applied Compute, and Italian technology conglomerate Bending Spoons SpA buys email marketing automation platform Mailchimp from TurboTax distributor Intuit Inc....
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