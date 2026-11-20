Honda And Tesla Can't Get Fed. Circ. To Undo PTAB Loss
By Ryan Davis ( November 20, 2026, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board loss for Honda and Tesla in their challenge to a wireless network patent that they and other major automakers are accused of infringing in multidistrict litigation in Michigan....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.