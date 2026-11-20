By Brian Steele ( November 20, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- The now-former legal operations supervisor at Carter Mario Law Firm downloaded a proprietary manual right before leaving his job for a competitor, and he either has used it or plans to do so at his new job, according to a Connecticut trade secrets lawsuit....
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