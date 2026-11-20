By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 20, 2026, 8:12 PM EST) -- Perplexity AI urged a California federal court on Friday to dismiss Amazon's amended lawsuit claiming Perplexity's artificial intelligence tool impermissibly accesses the retailer's website, but the judge indicated at least one claim about Perplexity employees doing the tinkering might be viable....
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