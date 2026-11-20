By Sarah Jarvis ( November 20, 2026, 9:20 PM EST) -- Lawmakers are taking legislative steps to rein in prediction markets, with the Senate's passage of a bill to ban trading on war and assassination and the introduction of a House bill to create a prediction market-focused whistleblower program within the U.S. Department of Justice....
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