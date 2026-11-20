$15M Bestway Deal Ends Ill. Pool Drowning Risk Litigation
By Lauraann Wood ( November 20, 2026, 4:11 PM EST) -- Bestway USA Inc. is set to pay $15 million to resolve class child safety litigation targeting some of the company's above-ground pools after an Illinois federal judge swiftly granted final approval Friday to a settlement in consolidated cases....
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