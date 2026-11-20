Comcast, Others Say Bankrupt Spirit Owes Them Unpaid Bills
By Emlyn Cameron ( November 20, 2026, 7:05 PM EST) -- Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC and a clutch of other companies that supplied Spirit Airlines with internet services asked a New York bankruptcy judge to force the defunct airline to pay bills it racked up since it filed for bankruptcy....
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