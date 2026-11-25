By Malhar Oza, John Araneo and David Rothschild ( November 25, 2026, 10:40 AM EST) -- On Oct. 29, attackers drained roughly $6.3 billion from Binance's hot wallets across multiple blockchains. The first transfers took minutes, and full containment took nearly four hours. The FBI has attributed the attack to North Korea, which it also blamed for the February 2025 Bybit hack....
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