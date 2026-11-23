By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 23, 2026, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has warned a Miami Beach-based call center operator that it faces fines of more than $25,000 per violation for failing to respond to its Telecommunications Consumers Division's subpoena regarding real estate solicitations made from the company's Egypt-based call center....
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