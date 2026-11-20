By Christopher Cole ( November 20, 2026, 9:33 PM EST) -- Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., on Friday called for the Federal Communications Commission to release documents on what, if any, role a Republican nominee to the agency played in media issues, including last year's $8 billion Skydance-Paramount tie-up....
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