By Sam Reisman ( November 20, 2026, 8:17 PM EST) -- With just over a week to go before the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration implements new rules that medical marijuana operators say would severely disrupt the state-regulated industry, the D.C. Circuit has ordered expedited briefing on consolidated challenges to halt the policy....
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