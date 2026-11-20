States Tell CFTC It Can't Redefine Swaps To Regulate Bets
By Aislinn Keely ( November 20, 2026, 9:55 PM EST) -- States responding to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's plan to amend the definition of "swap" told the agency that it can't "redefine" swaps to secure authority over prediction markets on sports and cultural events, while the platforms that offer these markets are backing agency plans to codify the CFTC's "exclusive jurisdiction" over their users' wagers....
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