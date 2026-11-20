By Katryna Perera ( November 20, 2026, 11:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission beat back a healthcare CEO's bid to dismiss a suit accusing him of misappropriating over $10 million from investors by falsely claiming the funds would be used to develop cancer screening and treatment technology when, in fact, they were spent on credit card debt, luxury vehicles and strip club visits....
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