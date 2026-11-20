By Jarek Rutz ( November 20, 2026, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court magistrate ruled Friday that former Beneficient CEO Bradley Heppner, convicted of orchestrating a $150 million fraud, is entitled to have two company affiliates advance his criminal defense costs, but said whether they must actually pay depends on their financial condition....
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