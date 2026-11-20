Baltimore Diocese Judge May Allow Abuse Suits In January
By Rick Archer ( November 20, 2026, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Maryland bankruptcy judge said Friday that she may allow parties with sexual abuse claims against the Archdiocese of Baltimore to file suit against the archdiocese's parishes if they fail to join the archdiocese and abuse claimants in their agreement on a Chapter 11 plan....
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