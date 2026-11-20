By Hailey Konnath ( November 20, 2026, 11:47 PM EST) -- An additional 10 states, including Georgia, Minnesota and Oregon, have joined the Federal Trade Commission's suit alleging that, for years, Dollar General Corp. has charged shoppers more at the register than the displayed prices, according to an amended complaint filed Friday in Tennessee federal court....
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