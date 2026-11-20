Starbucks Tells 9th Circ. Panel NLRB Order Chills Free Speech
By Rachel Riley ( November 20, 2026, 10:58 PM EST) -- Starbucks urged a Ninth Circuit panel Friday to reverse a National Labor Relations Board ruling that the coffee giant illegally threatened employees by telling them unionizing could cost them certain benefits, while also contending that a new rule chills employer speech by requiring the use of certain statutory language....
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