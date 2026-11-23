By Joyce Hanson ( November 23, 2026, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has declined to reconsider his decision obligating a Nicaraguan former employee of MSC Cruises SA to arbitrate his personal injury claims in London, saying the man "simply disagrees with the court's ruling" and that's not enough....
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