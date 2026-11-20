By MJ Koo ( November 20, 2026, 5:51 PM EST) -- Three nurses who review insurance authorization requests for an Elevance Health affiliate sued the company in Indiana federal court Friday, alleging they were improperly classified as overtime exempt for years and are still owed overtime pay for work performed before the company reclassified them as hourly employees in October....
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