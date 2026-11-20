Ex-Goodwin Atty Says Firm Waived Privilege In Trading Case
By Chris Villani ( November 20, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- A former Goodwin Procter LLP associate charged with orchestrating an insider trading scheme using information stolen from the firm and others argued Friday that his former employer cannot use attorney-client privilege to shield documents he believes are key to his defense....
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