7th Circ. Suspects AI Use In Challenge To Asylum Rejection
By Andrea Keckley ( November 23, 2026, 1:49 PM EST) -- A unanimous Seventh Circuit panel has said in a published opinion that the Board of Immigration Appeals did not abuse its discretion by declining to revisit a Mexican citizen's final order of removal, further ordering her counsel to explain what the judges suspect to be artificial intelligence-induced errors in their brief....
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