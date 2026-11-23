GNC Looks To Erase Mexican Distributor's $7.8M Award
By Joyce Hanson ( November 23, 2026, 5:57 PM EST) -- GNC Holdings LLC has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to vacate a $7.8 million arbitral award issued to its Mexican distributor following a dispute over the health supplement retailer's decision requiring suppliers to buy third-party products at a GNC markup....
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