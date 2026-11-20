By Aaron Keller ( November 20, 2026, 7:58 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Josh Cellars parent W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. on Friday challenged a former company president on his claims that a trademark holding entity's K-1 tax forms were inaccurate, asking the executive why he never reported the alleged errors to the Internal Revenue Service via amendments to his personal tax returns....
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