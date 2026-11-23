Del. Judge OKs $18.2M Deal In Burger King Buyout Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( November 23, 2026, 4:14 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday approved an $18.2 million settlement resolving shareholder claims that Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. unfairly engineered its $1 billion acquisition of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., finding the agreement was reasonable given the risks of proving the company controlled the fast-food franchisee....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.