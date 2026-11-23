Fla. AG Says Hospital Ratings Nonprofit Misled Consumers
By Danielle Ferguson ( November 23, 2026, 7:11 PM EST) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier alleged in a state lawsuit that a hospital ratings nonprofit misled consumers by claiming its scoring system was peer reviewed and backed by experts when it was instead arbitrarily assigning the lowest scores possible on certain safety measures to hospitals that did not complete its survey....
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