By Elaine Briseño ( November 23, 2026, 5:34 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit panel, partly vacating a district court decision, has found that two brothers attempting to secure certificates of citizenship can use the Administrative Procedure Act to challenge the denial of their applications by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services....
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