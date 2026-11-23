By Bryan Koenig ( November 23, 2026, 7:02 PM EST) -- A federal judge refused to preliminarily block New York City from picking operators to run planned city-owned grocery stores, rejecting the initial predatory-pricing challenge from a trade group and two grocery store operators because the city has no plans to raise rates from the envisioned 30% discounts....
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