DNA Sequence Rival 'Cures' Antitrust Claims Against Illumina
By Bryan Koenig ( November 23, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- Revised claims accusing DNA-sequencing giant Illumina of locking hospitals and research institutions into using its sequencers and follow-on services under threat of losing their discounts survived a new motion to dismiss Friday, with the California federal judge satisfied that Element Biosciences Inc. has addressed earlier failings....
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