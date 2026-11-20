By Vin Gurrieri ( November 20, 2026, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled en banc Friday that the U.S. House of Representatives lacked a constitutional quorum when it passed a spending package that contained the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, upholding a trial court's decision blocking the Biden-era law from being asserted against the state of Texas. ...
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