Latham Guides Cooling Co. On $2.65B Sale To Swiss Tech Biz
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 23, 2026, 2:38 PM GMT) -- Swiss technology group ABB said Monday that it has agreed to acquire German ventilation specialist Ziehl-Abegg for $2.65 billion including debt as it seeks to expand amid a rise in artificial intelligence and demand for energy-efficient equipment for data centers....
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