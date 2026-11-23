By Ronan Barnard ( November 24, 2026, 1:00 AM GMT) -- Pfizer Ltd. and Flynn Pharma Ltd. urged a London appellate court Monday to send a long-running dispute with the Competition and Markets Authority over a £70 million ($91.1 million) fine for excessive pricing back to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, saying it was the fair way to the resolve the litigation....
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