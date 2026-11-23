New Trump Order Pits Contractors Against Congress
By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 23, 2026, 11:50 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's executive order requiring contractors to confer with the White House before responding to congressional inquiries and withhold information considered privileged threatens to put contractors squarely in the middle of a brewing political fight between the executive and legislative branches....
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