By Crystal Owens ( November 23, 2026, 2:45 PM EST) -- The federal government is asking a D.C. district court to dismiss an amended proposed $23.3 billion class action lawsuit seeking to hold the United States accountable for its Indian boarding school programs, arguing that the tribes cannot compel an accounting based on historical facts alone....
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