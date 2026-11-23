By Carolina Bolado ( November 23, 2026, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Florida Division of Emergency Management is urging a Florida federal court to dismiss a suit filed by a local tribe and environmental groups challenging the former immigration detention center in the Everglades, arguing that it is moot now that the facility is closed....
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