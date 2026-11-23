By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( November 23, 2026, 11:06 AM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP said Monday that it is bringing on 24 attorneys from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP in a move involving nine partners, including the head of Weil's entertainment, sports and media practice, and three other partners who had co-led practices at Weil....
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